BOSTON — Alex Cora showed faith in a young prospect on Wednesday by putting Ceddanne Rafaela in the leadoff spot as the Red Sox host the Houston Astros in the finale of a three-game series.

“Go out there, play short, hit the ball and run the bases,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park prior to the game. “Bring some energy. We’ll see what happens the upcoming days.”

Boston called up Rafaela prior to the start of the series on Monday, who then tallied his first big league hit after entering that night’s contest as a defensive replacement.

Cora made the decision to start Rafaela at shortstop to spark a right-handed heavy Red Sox lineup against Houston left-hander Framber Valdez, as well as getting a day off for Trevor Story.

“I asked him, ‘When was the last time you played short?’ He said Friday,” Cora said. “OK, you’re good. He’s a good athlete and it should be fun to watch him play.”

Cora added that having Rafaela lead off is a “one-day thing” to see how the organization’s No. 3 ranked prospect does in the Red Sox lineup.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a strong offensive season, slashing .302/.349/.520 with 20 home runs in 108 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. Rafaela also displays high-level defense in center field with the ability to play up the middle in the infield.

The Red Sox and Astros wrap up the three-game series from Fenway with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.