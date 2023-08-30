Red Sox fans will see plenty of a top Boston prospect Wednesday.

Ceddanne Rafaela, who was called up this week from Triple-A Worcester, is set to make his first Major League Baseball start in the series finale against the Houston Astros. The 22-year-old will start at shortstop in place of Trevor Story and hit leadoff.

Story isn’t the only typical Boston starter who isn’t in the lineup for Wednesday’s game. Neither is Masataka Yoshida, who will watch from the bench as Rob Refsnyder, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo patrol the Red Sox’s outfield. Justin Turner will serve as the club’s designated hitter.

Kutter Crawford will take the mound for Boston coming off a solid five-inning outing against the potent Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will be opposed by Framber Valdez, who hasn’t pitched against the Red Sox since his brilliant, eight-inning outing at Fenway Park in the 2021 American League Championship Series.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregrame coverage.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Astros-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (69-64)

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Luis Urías, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (3.65 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

ASTROS (76-58)

José Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yordan Álvarez, LF

Chas McCormick, CF

Michael Brantley, DH

Jon Singleton, 1B

Jeremy Peña, SS

Martín Maldonado, C

Frambler Valdez, LHP (9-9, 3.40 ERA)