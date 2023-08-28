BOSTON — Mookie Betts was a four-time MLB All-Star amid his six-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox. But his past four campaigns with the Los Angeles Dodgers have allowed Red Sox manager Alex Cora to see Betts further develop, especially during his stellar 2023 campaign.

That was on display when Betts led the Dodgers to a three-game series win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park, which was capped off when Betts went 3-for-5 with a home run in Sunday’s contest.

“There’s a few things he’s doing differently now,” Cora said after Boston’s 7-4 defeat. “I think a little bit more aggressive (at the plate), it seems like. Obviously, the versatility is playing, They’re moving him around.”

The 2018 American League MVP played both second base and right field in the series finale. He made defensive plays at both positions, most notably in the sixth inning when he tracked a fly ball off the bat of Trevor Story. Story’s grass-seeking fly was part of a loud inning for Boston after Adam Duvall led off with a double off the Green Monster and Triston Casas tucked one just inside the foul pole in left field for a two-run home run.

Betts hit a home run to left field just before that in the top of the sixth inning. It gave LA a 4-0 lead, which Boston was never able to overcome.

The Dodgers star went an eye-popping 7-for-15 over the three contests with consecutive three-hit games. He contributed four RBIs with two doubles and one home run. With Betts and Freddie Freeman leading the way, the Dodgers resembled the best 1-2 punch in Major League Baseball.

“Those two guys, I mean, I know we played the Braves, they’re really good at what they do, but they (Betts and Freeman) dominate the game,” Cora said.

Betts now has 35 home runs on the season, which ties the career-high he set last season. He’s also batting .315 with a 1.018 OPS, both of which would be his best since the 2018 campaign if the season ended Monday. While speaking with Sportsnet LA after the game, the five-time Silver Slugger credited it to hard work and joked how he was “trying to get swole” in the weight room.

His past contributions to the Red Sox and current production with the Dodgers made Betts well-deserving of the three days of ovations he received from the Fenway Faithful, which both he and Cora appreciated.