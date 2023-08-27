Red Sox Notes: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman ‘Dominate Game’ In Win

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora can’t recall a 1-2 punch playing as well as Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

It was their contributions which lifted the visiting Dodgers to a series victory following a 7-4 verdict at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Those two guys, I mean, I know we’ve played the Braves, they’re really good at what they do, but they dominate the game,” Cora said of Betts and Freeman, who went a combine 6-for-10 on Sunday and 14-for-28 in the series.

“Freddie’s been locked in and Mookie is getting on base, and it’s instant offense it seems like in two pitches. Because Freddie is swinging.”

The Dodgers earned win No. 80 on Sunday. They’re one of just four teams to have eclipsed the mark thus far along with the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

“So, they’re tough. They’re a tough team,” Cora said. “They are where they are because they’re really good at what they do.”

Betts went 7-for-15 with five runs and four RBIs over the weekend, the first series he’s played at Fenway Park since being traded to the Dodgers. It was his two-run home run in the sixth inning which gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead the Red Sox would never overcome.

Freeman went 7-for-13 with four runs and one RBI in the series with three hits Sunday.

“It’s a tough combination,” Cora said. “They’re really good at what they do.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Dodgers:

— Rafael Devers had X-rays on his wrist after he was struck by a pitch in Saturday’s win against the Dodgers. After Sunday’s contest, Cora said X-rays were negative. Cora and company hope Devers will be able to play Monday, but will have to see how he is feeling.

— Cora was happy to see Betts receive the ovation he did from Boston fans, who showered Boston’s longtime outfielder in cheers as he stepped into the batter’s box in the first inning. It marked the third consecutive game Betts was given an ovation.

“This place is special. And the kid is special,” Cora said. “And they recognize how good he was on the field for us, and off the field. So, no surprise at all. Those people get it.”

— Cora said leaving Chris Murphy in for four innings was because that’s what the Red Sox “needed to do” given where their bullpen was. Murphy, who was called up Sunday morning with Brennan Bernardino on the COVID list, allowed six runs on nine hits in four innings of work.

“They put good at-bats, I think,” Cora said. “Fouled off some tough pitches, were able to stay back on breaking balls and hit it off the wall, obviously the pitch to Mookie, kind of like change it. But we needed to do that. Tanner (Houck) was at 80 (pitches), we know where we’re at with them, him and Chris (Sale), we got to be smart about it. We tried, but they were very good today.”

— Houck was pulled after allowing one run on five hits in four innings. Cora believes Houck’s next appearance will be a “full-go.”

— The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Monday as they host the Houston Astros in the opener of a three-game series.