Kyle Barraclough did not pitch well Monday night, but he does deserve some credit for gutting it out against an elite opponent.

Barraclough, who was called up by the Red Sox before the series opener against the Astros at Fenway Park, was put in a tough situation as Boston dealt with an overworked bullpen. After starter Chris Sale only lasted 4 2/3 innings against Houston, Barraclough had his number called and was told it was his game.

It was ugly for the 33-year-old from the get-go, as the Astros’ six-run sixth inning effectively put the game out of reach. But Barraclough kept his nose to the grindstone, working with subpar stuff and pitching before a dispirited crowd. The right-hander ended up going the rest of the way for the Red Sox, allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits with five walks over 4 1/3 frames.

Even though there were basically no reinforcements in the Boston bullpen, Barraclough had a chance to end his forgettable night an inning prior, per The Boston Globe. Manager Alex Cora offered to send a position player to the mound for the ninth, but Barraclough rejected the proposition and finished the job.

Cora admittedly “felt awful” watching Barraclough get shelled by the reigning World Series champions, but with so many relievers unable Monday, the manager’s hands were a bit tied.

The Red Sox should be in a better spot Tuesday when they host the Astros for the middle game of their series. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.