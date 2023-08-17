Justin Turner has admirably played first base for the Red Sox this season when Triston Casas wasn’t in the lineup.

Unfortunately for Alex Cora and company, that backup option currently is not available.

Turner is dealing with a left heel bone bruise, which he sustained July 31 in Seattle. The injury forced the 38-year-old to miss seven of Boston’s first 14 games in August, but he’s also gutting through it as the club fights for an American League Wild Card spot. Until Turner’s heel is in better shape, though, the Red Sox will limit him to designated hitter duties and shelf his glove.

So, with Turner currently out of the defensive equation, who is Boston’s backup first baseman? Prior to Wednesday night’s road loss to the Washington Nationals, Cora revealed the next man up: Pablo Reyes. (h/t MassLive)

The middle game in the nation’s capital marked Reyes’ 188th Major League Baseball contest, and he didn’t see even part of an inning at first base in any of those outings. Time will tell if the 29-year-old’s infield versatility extends over to first.

The opportunities probably will be limited, though. Boston only has 14 games left until the calendar flips to September, at which time the club can expand its active roster.