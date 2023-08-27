Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has been finding his stride at the plate of late.

Verdugo hit a 380-foot bomb to right-center field in the first inning against the Dodgers on Saturday, which marked his third consecutive leadoff home run. The outfielder became the first player in Sox history to ever accomplish this feat.

Verdugo is slated to hit leadoff for the Red Sox when they finish their series with the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon and he will look to take one yard to start the game once again.

