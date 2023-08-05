The Boston Red Sox lost a second-consecutive game to the Toronto Blue Jays, after previously going 7-0 against the Jays this season.

Adam Pellerin, Jim Rice, and Jonathan Papelbon recap what went down in the final inning that prevented the Red Sox from a last minute come-back win.

The loss puts the Red Sox in a tricky spot in the wild card standings, which makes the upcoming games even more crucial than before.

