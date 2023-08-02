Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Reacts To Jeremy Swayman’s New Contract

The Bruins completed the last two key items on their offseason checklist, and Linus Ullmark was happy to see it.

Boston signed Trent Frederic to a two-year extension Tuesday. Jeremy Swayman also was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract after an arbitration hearing.

The move reunites the best goaltender tandem in the NHL last season, and the Vezina winner could not have been more glad to have Swayman secured for the 2023-24 season.

“It’s still a We-thing!” Ullark wrote on his Instagram story. “Congrats (Jeremy Swayman).”

Story continues below advertisement

Ullmark’s post included an animation of two bears hugging, which was a sight Bruins fans will sure love to see. The goaltender also sent a message to Frederic that simply was three clapping emojis to congratulate Frederic on his new deal.

Swayman’s new contract means the Bruins should have very few worries between the pipes. The defensive pairings largely will be the same, just without Dmitry Orlov. They filled out depth across the lineup, and while the loss of Patrice Bergeron will be big, Boston still is in good shape at center.