Jack Jones isn’t keeping a very low profile amid his ongoing legal situation.

Jones has remained active on social media since he was arrested on gun charges at Boston’s Logan Airport back in June. The second-year cornerback maintained that presence following the Patriots’ preseason opener, which saw Jones play 56% of New England’s defensive snaps against the Houston Texans.

One day after the Patriots’ 20-9 loss at Gillette Stadium, Jones shared a four-photo post to Instagram coupled with the caption, “Keep yo motion up.” The final image showcased a midfield embrace between Jones and fellow Los Angeles native C.J. Stroud, who dropped the “100” emoji in the comment section.

Jones and the Patriots defense got the best of Stroud this past Thursday night. The rookie quarterback only completed two of four pass attempts for 13 yards and threw an interception to Jalen Mills. Stroud also was a non-factor on the ground in his professional debut, rushing for 6 yards on two carries.

Story continues below advertisement

Time will tell if the Texans-Patriots exhibition was Jones’ final game with New England. The Patriots are slated for another preseason tilt in Green Bay on Saturday, but Jones is scheduled to be in court the day prior.