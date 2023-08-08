Patriots cornerback Jack Jones isn’t staying silent amid his ongoing legal situation.

Jones, who was arrested on gun charges at Logan Airport back in June, spoke with reporters about the incident last Friday. The second-year pro also hasn’t gone dark on social media, where he’s defended himself since the arrest that potentially could result in jail time.

The 25-year-old continued that trend Monday morning before New England’s 11th training camp practice of the summer. The tweet, which seemingly addresses Jones’ legal woes, arrived 11 days before the 2022 fourth-round pick is scheduled to appear in court.

“Time will tell it all,” Jones tweeted.

The legal situation isn’t the only source of Jones-related drama these days. The Arizona State product also might have been kicked out of a practice last week, but neither Jones nor head coach Bill Belichick has provided any sort of clarity about that incident.

All told, Jones probably should be making a more concerted effort to draw less attention to himself at this juncture. Although the Patriots clearly see enough potential in Jones to stick by him in wake of the arrest, the level of tolerance in Foxboro probably isn’t particularly high given his minimal NFL experience.