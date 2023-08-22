Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez Placed On IL, To Miss Fenway Park Return

The Dodgers have made a habit out of adding former Red Sox to their roster, with Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly and Kiké Hernández all calling Los Angeles home now.

That means a reunion of sorts is set to take place when the Dodgers visit Fenway Park this weekend, with one notable name set to miss out on the festivities.

The Dodgers placed Martinez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with groin tightness, meaning he will miss Los Angeles’ lone series in Boston this season. Martinez turned 36 on Monday, but will now spend his birthday week enjoying a return to Boston from the bench.

Martinez spent five seasons in Boston, making four All-Star appearances and winning a World Series with the club in 2018. He slashed .292/.363/.526 with the Red Sox, totaling 130 home runs, 171 doubles and 423 RBIs. He signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelly will also miss the series, as he is on the 15-day IL with a forearm injury.

Red Sox fans will have to settle for a return of Betts, Brasier and Hernández, all of whom enjoyed varying levels of appreciation in Boston. Betts is a franchise icon, who won American League MVP in 2018, made four All-Star appearances, won four Gold Gloves and was named Silver Slugger three times in a Red Sox uniform. Brasier also won a World Series in 2018, while Hernández became a playoff hero in 2021 before being traded prior to the 2023 trade deadline.

There are sure to be plenty of video tributes over the weekend, but no Martinez home runs. You can watch the entire series on NESN.