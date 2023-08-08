Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is no stranger to the Bills Mafia, but it’s safe to say he much prefers having the people of western New York on his side now.

Buffalo signed the running back away from its AFC East rival this offseason. It was a savvy move for the back-needy Bills, who have largely missed that component in their otherwise potent offense in the Josh Allen era.

And it’s so far, so good for the Alabama product in Orchard Park. Harris, who admitted his Patriots tenure was tough, sounds rejuvenated in his new home, eager to put over the NFL’s most rabid fanbase.

“These are the best fans in the world,” Harris told reporters after the Bills’ in-stadium practice Friday night, as seen in a video released by the Bills. “It was great to come out here and strap it up in front of them for the first time in our stadium. It was my first time on the good side, you know what I mean, and obviously, the energy is electric.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harris, who said he was almost late to practice because of the traffic around the stadium, had been a thorn in the side for the Bills throughout his career to this point. Three of his eight career 100-yard games came against Buffalo, including a 111-yard effort in the Patriots’ famous wind game back in 2021, a contest in which he ripped off a 64-yard touchdown scamper.

So, the Bills and their fans are probably happy to have Harris in their backfield now, and the feeling is mutual.

“I’ve experienced Bills Mafia a couple of times on a different end, but having it on your side and having it at your back is an electric feeling,” Harris said. “Like I said, I’m just glad to be here and to be able to play in front of these great fans and I’m just excited for the year just to come.”

Harris also has been able to let his hair down in a way that he probably wasn’t allowed to do so in Foxboro. He was mic’d up in a recent video from training camp, allowing Bills fans a chance to see a side of training camp rarely afforded to Patriots fans in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

Harris will get his first crack at the Patriots in Week 7 when he makes his return to Gillette Stadium with his new teammates, and then the Bills host the Patriots in Week 17 on Dec. 31.