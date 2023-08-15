Jayson Tatum clearly was excited by the Patriots’ latest addition.

This isn’t because Tatum is a diehard New England fan, although he might support Bill Belichick’s team now that he’s been playing in Boston for seven years. It’s because Mac Jones’ newest weapon hails from St. Louis, where Tatum first dreamed of becoming an NBA player.

Ezekiel Elliott was a standout at John Burroughs School in Ladue, Mo., before shining at Ohio State and bursting onto the NFL scene in Dallas. Elliott’s football journey now will take him to New England, where he’s slated to join the Patriots on a one-year contract.

The free-agent signing caught the attention of Tatum, who reacted to the news on Instagram.

Elliott also spotlighted his St. Louis roots after news of the Patriots deal broke. The former Cowboys star reshared a photo of an old jersey swap with Tatum, who soon might try to arrange another exchange of threads with Elliott. Not only will the three-time Pro Bowl selection be rocking new colors in 2023, but he’ll also sport a new number for the first time in his NFL career.

The veteran running back is expected to finalize his new deal with the Patriots on Tuesday morning. From there, Elliott will travel to Green Bay, where New England will meet the Packers for a pair of joint practices and a preseason game Saturday night.