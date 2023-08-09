Garrett Whitlock appears ready to make his Boston Red Sox return.

The 27-year-old made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, the final step toward making his return from right elbow inflammation. In his first game action since being placed on the injured list on July 3, Whitlock struck out three across 2 1/3 innings pitched, throwing a total of 46 pitches.

Things started off rocky for the right-hander, who loaded the bases after recording just one out in the first inning, but he was able to induce a double play to get out of the inning before finding his groove. Whitlock then recorded four consecutive outs before exiting the game.

The Red Sox got exactly what they wanted from the appearance, as Whitlock threw between 45-50 pitches and appeared in three-separate innings, which was the goal entering the contest. He threw 20 sinkers on the afternoon, averaging 93.3 mph and topping out at 94.5 mph, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. Whitlock threw 16 changeups, six curveballs, three four-seam fastballs and one slider.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston manager Alex Cora has wrestled with the role he hopes to use Whitlock in, but the plan was to stretch him out as much as possible to maximize his versatility. The Red Sox had him work on just three days rest, however, as he threw two simulated innings Saturday afternoon. Perhaps that could signal a desire to have him pitch in a bulk-relief role.

In a month of returns for the Red Sox, Whitlock could be up soon.