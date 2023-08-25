Is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo about to do a potentially huge favor for the Boston Celtics in the near future?

Eligible to sign a contract extension in September, Antetokounmpo isn’t fully committed to Milwaukee. Following a disappointing playoff exit in which the top-seeded Bucks were eliminated by the No. 8 Heat — and with two months left until 2023-24 Opening Night — things are looking dicey.

“Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know,” Antetokounmpo told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times. “I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

That’s bold.

The Bucks are just two years removed from their NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns, and still have a promising future as favorites in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee did go down as the disappointment of the playoffs, but then again, Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury that drastically changed the trajectory of the series with Miami.

Former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer took the fall as the scapegoat in Milwaukee, being relieved after six seasons. Evidently, that wasn’t enough to clean up the mess with plenty of residue left on the surface.

So… what does this mean for the Celtics?

Well, while this doesn’t guarantee Antetokounmpo’s departure from the East (or the Bucks), it’s still worth keeping an eye on.

The Bucks are the biggest threat to the Celtics next season, therefore, with an in-house implosion possibly in the works, the lane could be cleared for Boston. Without Antetokounmpo, as was seen in last season’s playoffs, Milwaukee is just another punching bag in the East.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field last season. The 28-year-old also finished third in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid (the winner).

The Celtics acknowledged their crystal clear shortcomings, upgrading the coaching staff and bringing in Kristaps Porzingis to assemble a star trio with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — showing a commitment to raising Banner 18.

If that journey doesn’t include having to face Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and proven playoff performer, that’s only better for the C’s, especially with looming concerns to their frontcourt — Porzingis suffered an offseason foot injury that removed him from FIBA play.

The Bucks can still offer Antetokounmpo a three-year extension worth $173 million starting on Sept. 22.