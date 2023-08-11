FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Gonzalez’s “Welcome to the NFL” moment came on the very first snap of his career.

On the opening play of Thursday night’s Patriots preseason opener, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught a short pass near New England’s sideline, turned upfield and lowered his shoulder into Gonzalez.

The result: a less-than-stellar first impression for the Patriots’ top 2023 draft pick.

The truck-stuck collision knocked Gonzalez backward, sending him stumbling out of bounds. It was a wakeup call for the highly touted rookie — and, according to one of his veteran teammates, one he embraced.

“We talked about that first tackle that he had on the sideline,” safety Jalen Mills said after the game, a 20-9 Patriots loss at Gillette Stadium. “He told me it woke him up a little bit, but he said he needed that. But I think Gonzo, he had a pretty good outing.”

Gonzalez, who’s looked like a no-doubt starter at cornerback since the beginning of training camp, played the first four series of Thursday’s contest, lining opposite second-year pro Jack Jones. He was mostly clean in coverage, save for one reception he allowed to Steven Sims on his third-to-last snap of the evening.

Sims gained separation from Gonzalez on a crossing route, but the athletic 21-year-old closed the gap after the catch and was able to punch the ball out of the Texans wideout’s hands. The fumble rolled out of bounds, but it was the type of aggressiveness the Patriots want to see from their stud first-rounder.

“(I) went in and was trying to attack the ball,” Gonzalez said. “That’s something we preach on and things we want to do.”

Overall, Gonzalez said his first taste of NFL action was a valuable learning experience. There have been plenty of those for him in training camp, where he’s seen daily matchups against starting Patriots wideout DeVante Parker.

“It was good,” Gonzalez said. “I had a lot of fun going out there with my teammates and just trying to get better each day, and there is so much more that I can learn. Ready to get in tomorrow, watch the film, and get back to work.”

The next challenge for Gonzalez will be joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, whose promising young receiving duo of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs caught two touchdown passes against the Patriots last October.