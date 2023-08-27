Football fans couldn’t help but think about Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys acquired quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott, however, said while he never received a heads-up before the deal was completed, he was not overly surprised. As the Cowboys quarterback put it, he has been in the NFL long enough to understand the business side.

“I can’t say that I necessarily expected (a heads-up), no,” Prescott told reporters Saturday after Dallas’ preseason finale, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I understand though that that’s business. I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome (Lance) and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have.”

Prescott acknowledged how he felt for Will Grier, who previously was viewed as Dallas’ third-string signal-caller. With Prescott and backup Cooper Rush, Lance’s arrival almost certainly means Grier will be released.

To no surprise, Prescott confirmed he’ll welcome Lance to the quarterback room. Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for the former 49ers quarterback, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance was named San Francisco’s third-stringer last week, which prompted the trade.

“I mean obviously understand it’s a business,” Prescott said. “That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office, so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better. We’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.”

Prescott has two years remaining on his current contract and is set to become a free agent following the 2024 campaign.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters he doesn’t want to plan or count on Lance in 2023, which perhaps will lead to a boost in confidence for Prescott.