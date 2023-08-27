In Jerry Jones’ perfect world, the Cowboys won’t need to turn to their latest high-profile addition to be a 2023 contributor.

Dallas took a chance on Trey Lance, who was traded by San Francisco on Friday night. After the 49ers traded three first-round picks for the opportunity to draft Lance in 2021, the 23-year-old ended up only appearing in eight games for Kyle Shanahan and company across two seasons.

The Cowboys seemingly figured a 2024 fourth-round pick was a fair price for a project quarterback with a ton of upside and perhaps untapped potential. But as far as an immediate impact on America’s Team, that’s not something on Jones’ radar.

“Candidly, I don’t want to plan on, count on, or wish for help from him this year,” Jones told reporters Saturday night, per Sports Illustrated.

Perhaps Jones made that remark primarily as a confidence booster for Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Dallas in March 2021. But it also wouldn’t be fair to expect anything from Lance, who still has a long way to go in his development and now has to acclimate to a new franchise and home city.

There’s a good chance the North Dakota State product won’t even usurp Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush at any point this season. But who knows, maybe Lance will carve out an important role with the Cowboys at some point in the future.