We believe Ezekiel Elliott is just what the Patriots need, and a member of the Cowboys reportedly agrees.

New England on Monday reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Elliott, who was released in March after seven strong seasons in Dallas. The move gives the Patriots a capable Rhamondre Stevenson backup, as well as a running back who can handle blitz pickup and goal-line carries.

During an NFL Network segment Tuesday morning, insider Tom Pelissero offered insight from someone in the Cowboys’ front office.

“As one Cowboys personnel member texted me yesterday, ‘He fits their playstyle perfectly,'” Pelissero said on “Good Morning Football.” “New England wants to play a physical brand of football. They can use Zeke in pass protection as well as in goal-line situations. He’s the clear No. 2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson, but a good fit in New England.”

From @gmfb: Breaking down a big day in the RB market, with Dalvin Cook to the #Jets and Ezekiel Elliott to the #Patriots. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor is back in the #Colts building, but still not practicing. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/kGoow7vBqL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2023

At 28 years old, Elliott no longer possesses the burst that enabled him to be a feature back early in his career. But his physicality and all-around solid skill set could make him an ideal complement to Stevenson, who last season emerged as one of the NFL’s better running backs.

The Patriots and Elliott reportedly will finalize the contract Tuesday morning before flying to Green Bay, Wisc., for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Packers. Elliott is expected to participate in the practices.