FOXBORO, Mass. — Do the Patriots really need a true No. 1 receiver? It’s debatable, but probably. Do they already have one on the roster? No, of course not.

JuJu Smith-Schuster might disagree with both notions, however.

The veteran wideout was asked about the concept of a top receiver following Wednesday’s practice, which saw New England’s offense enjoy its best performance of training camp. Smith-Schuster reiterated a point he first made during the spring.

“Honestly, I think all our guys can be No. 1 receivers,” he said. “I think everyone we put in that huddle, in that position, can all go out there and make plays.”

New England doesn’t lack talent at receiver. DeVante Parker is a threat on the boundary when healthy and Kendrick Bourne can make electrifying plays when used correctly. Tyquan Thornton, who’s struggled during camp, has potential game-breaking speed and can do more than just run go-routes. Sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas is unproven but brings a lot to the table.

Still, Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Patriots during the offseason, is being paid like the best receiver in the building. At the end of the day, he’s the one who must replace the production once provided by Jakobi Meyers, who now is with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Just because they signed me to a three-year deal and I’m a new receiver, doesn’t mean I’m the No. 1 receiver,” Smith-Schuster said while trying to push back against that very narrative. “I think DeVante Parker is arguably the No. 1 receiver. I think Kendrick Bourne is a No. 1 receiver. I think I can be a No. 1 receiver. At the end of the day, you have three receivers on the field, you have two receivers on the field, whoever gets the ball, I know they’re gonna make their plays.

” … I’m not really too big into who’s one, who’s two, who’s three — I’m into who’s on that field and who can make plays. Like I said, all the guys we can put in, Tyquan, can make plays. So, it doesn’t really matter.”

Barring an unforeseen change, New England in 2023 will deploy a receiver group it hopes will be greater than the sum of its parts. There is no DeAndre Hopkins-like talent scaring opposing defenses.

Is it going to be enough? Perhaps, but we have our doubts.