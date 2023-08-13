How Justin Turner Wowed Alex Cora In Return To Red Sox Lineup

Justin Turner didn’t show much rust, if any, as he returned to the Boston Red Sox lineup in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park after missing four straight games due to a right heel injury.

While Boston’s offense left manager Alex Cora wanting more — going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position will do that — Turner certainly did his part from the No. 3 slot in the order.

Turner scored both of the Red Sox runs and finished 2-for-4, including a solo home run in the eighth inning into the Green Monster seats that definitely caught Cora’s attention.

“That was a good swing. Wow,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I mean that pitch, way in, stay inside and hit it in the air.”

But that wasn’t the only thing that impressed Cora in Turner’s return. He also marveled at how calm Turner was stepping into the batter’s box against Tigers starter Matt Manning, who drilled Turner in the face with a pitch during a spring training game back in March.

“He’s tough son of a (gun),” Cora said. “He is because that guy hit him in the face in spring training and he was out there like nothing. Good to have him in the lineup.”

Turner missed seven of Boston’s last 10 games heading into Saturday’s matchup. He revealed the extent of his heel injury is worse than originally thought, but judging by his performance, he appears on the mend.

“It’s good to be back in there,” Turner told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Swing felt pretty good. Timing felt pretty good. I’ve been putting work in, trying to stay as fresh as possible and felt pretty good today.”