Ceddanne Rafaela is on a tear since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester, and the Boston Red Sox prospect set a new benchmark.

Rafaela on Saturday became the first WooSox player to hit a home run in five straight games. His homer came at the right time as it tied the game for the WooSox against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit a home run in 5 (five) consecutive games 🤯



We are tied 2-2 in the 9th in Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/Sc87wnjGgh — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 6, 2023

The 22-year-old has been on fire since his promotion to Triple-A. Since his promotion on June 29, Rafaela ranks first in home runs (11), sixth in hits (39), sixth in slugging percentage (.683), and 14th in OPS (1.053) in the International League, per team play-by-play broadcaster Tyler Murray.

Rafaela has flashed his skills outside of the plate, and it’s only a matter of time until he gets his call-up to the majors.