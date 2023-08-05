BOSTON — The wait is almost over for Red Sox fans, as the final stretch of Trevor Story’s rehab assignment is has arrived.

Story, who has yet to play in 2023 after undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his throwing elbow, has spent the better part of a month rehabbing with Red Sox minor-league affiliates. That stint will soon come to an end, perhaps out of necessity.

The rehab assignment will conclude Wednesday, as that will mark the end of the 20-day window non-pitchers are allotted to complete their assignment. Red Sox manager Alex Cora detailed what the final steps will be before Story makes his return to Boston on Saturday.

“The last day is (Aug. 9),” Cora said prior to the Red Sox’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. “He’ll DH today and play shortstop (Sunday).”

Boston will have a maximum of three days to fill before it is obligated to add Story to its 26-man roster. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility the Red Sox elect to have their shortstop make more rehab appearances after Sunday, as Triple-A Worcester will return home to play Tuesday and Wednesday.

Story and the Red Sox have used the assignment as a shortened version of spring training, which could end up looking a lot like his normal spring training routine.

“Usually, I get like 50 at-bats in spring,” Story said on July 27. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen just given the landscape of where we’re at … If there’s a chance to come back a little earlier and maybe not play so much right away, all the options are on the table.”

Story made 39 plate appearances at Triple-A and Double-A entering play Saturday, slashing .273/.385/.606 with three home runs and 12 strikeouts. His weekend could push that plate appearance total to around 50, setting him up for a return against the Kansas City Royals for the middle series of the Red Sox’s season-long homestand.