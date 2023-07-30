It’s been six weeks since Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck underwent surgery to fix a facial fracture the 27-year-old suffered when a line drive struck him in the face on June 16.

Houck resumed baseball activities when he threw two bullpen sessions in Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and Saturday. The right-handed pitcher told NESN’s Adam Pellerin he felt good being out on the mound again.

“Felt like riding a bike again,” Houck told Pellerin, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Just hop back on it and get back into the swing of things with the throwing program. Things have been going great. The training staff’s been great to work with.”

For Houck, the path to getting back on the mound was a bit different, but easier to get back in the swing of things given the type of injury he suffered.

“It’s a non-baseball related injury really,” Houck explained. “So getting back in the swing of things — throwing, running, it all feels normal. It’s mainly just kind of waiting for the face to heal a little bit and then getting back out there soon.”

As far as his role when he’s ready to join the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, Houck is certain where he wants to be.

“I see myself as a starter for the rest of my career,” Houck said. “But, I’m sure as things get a little bit closer to getting back to the team, we’ll have more conversations with that going forward. Right now, mainly just getting back healthy. Hopefully be back with the team here soon.”

In 13 starts, Houck is 3-6 on the season with a 5.05 ERA allowing 38 runs over 67 2/3 innings pitched. In 2022, pitching 60 innings out of the bullpen, Houck gave up 21 runs.

On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he would meet with his staff about the roles Houck and Garrett Whitlock will fill going forward and that will dictate their continued rehab.