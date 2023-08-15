It’s clear whose side Kyrie Irving is on when it comes to the quarrel between James Harden and Daryl Morey.

Harden recently launched a harpoon at Morey when he called the 76ers president of basketball operations a “liar.” The 2018 NBA MVP also insisted he never again will play for an organization run by Morey, who’s traded for Harden twice in his front-office career.

Harden’s call-out came a few days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Philadelphia shut down trade talks involving the 10-time All-Star, who apparently wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers. A follow-up report about the Morey barb labeled Harden as “disgruntled,” and that didn’t sit well with Irving.

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?” Irving tweeted Monday night.

Morey reportedly was “unmoved” by Harden’s remarks and is adamant about not trading the future Hall of Famer unless it makes the 76ers a better team. However, recent social media activity from Joel Embiid suggests Morey and company might have a bigger problem on their hands than an unhappy player whose desires haven’t been fulfilled.

All told, this mess in the City of Brotherly Love doesn’t sound like it’s going to be cleaned up any time soon.