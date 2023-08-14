If James Harden was trying to get under Daryl Morey’s skin with his recent explosive remarks, it apparently did not work.

Harden and the 76ers are at odds, which seemingly has been the case since earlier in the summer when the 2018 NBA MVP reportedly requested a trade out of Philadelphia. But a deal hasn’t materialized for Harden, whose frustration boiled over amid his recent trip to China.

The 33-year-old Harden, who first started working with Morey all the way back in 2012, called the 76ers president of basketball operations a “liar” and stressed he would never be a part of the same organization as Morey. Shortly after the clip went viral, KRON4 News’ Jason Dumas reported on how Morey handled Harden’s outburst.

“Source: Daryl Morey is unmoved by James’ comments,” Dumas tweeted. “He is holding firm in his stance that he will not trade him unless it makes the Sixers a better team. Meanwhile, I’m told James’ agent advised him against making that statement.”

Harden called out Morey a few days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski claimed the 76ers shut down trade talks involving the 10-time All-Star. Philadelphia now intends to have Harden at training camp, even though the organization is aware of how uncomfortable the situation could be.

So, after ending the 2022-23 season on a sour note, it doesn’t sound like the Sixers will enter the new campaign with much good energy surrounding the team.