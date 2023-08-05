Matthew Judon Clowns Asante Samuel After Patriots Contract

Patriots fans had slight concerns about Matthew Judon’s future in New England, but those fears were alleviated Friday.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher reportedly reworked his contract, where he will make $14 million guaranteed this season and can make up to $18 million. Judon wanted to end his career in New England, and this reworked contract helps his goal and resolves an issue Rob Gronkowski also wanted both sides to come to an agreement on.

Judon took to social media to celebrate his salary bump. He posted a GIF from “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, said, “I have been a rich man and I have been a poor man.” Judon also tagged Asante Samuel, which continued their social media dispute.

Samuel, who made it clear multiple times since his retirement after the 2013 season he doesn’t like Bill Belichick, wasn’t going to let Judon have the last word until he did.

“One year 4 mill raise … not a new contract, we have the same problem again next year,” Samuel tweeted. “That is definitely a Bill Belichick friendly contract.”

“It’s the best problem to have,” Judon replied.

It’s the best problem to have 😉 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) August 5, 2023

The Patriots do play against Samuel’s son and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium. So it’s safe to say this beef won’t be over anytime soon.