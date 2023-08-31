Josh Donaldson might be able to find new Major League Baseball work in short order.

The New York Yankees on Tuesday released Donaldson, putting an end to an atrocious two-year tenure in the Bronx. The Yankees, who gave up two players and absorbed $44 million in order to acquire Donaldson, watched the 2015 American League MVP go 15-for-106 with 10 home runs and RBIs this season before his release.

The end of the MLB road felt like a real possibility for Donaldson, who turns 38 in early December, after he was let go by New York. But according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the veteran third baseman could end up latching on with a division leader.

“Brewers considering free-agent 3B Josh Donaldson, sources tell me and @WillSammon,” Rosenthal posted to the X platform Thursday afternoon. “Team would only owe Donaldson pro-rated share of minimum salary. Third baseman Andruw Monasterio has regressed in August, with a .590 OPS for the month.”

Milwaukee probably shouldn’t expect much from Donaldson at this juncture. But at a minimum, the three-time All-Star could help the National League Central’s top team get through the final month of the regular season and keep other players fresh before the start of the playoffs.

As for other former Yankees, outfielder Harrison Bader was claimed off waivers by a top Brewers rival: the Cincinnati Reds.