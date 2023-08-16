For the first time since 2016, the New York Yankees are at risk of not making the postseason as their chances continue to dwindle following the 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

The Yankees, 60-60, were not only shutout in the game but they were held to just one hit and grounded into four double plays after managing to draw five walks.

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez once referred to the Yankees as his “Daddy” during the 2004 American League Championship Series, but didn’t hold back on the TBS postgame show when he questioned how his longtime rivals appear to be plummeting into the abyss.

“It’s hard to watch the Yankees go that way,” Martinez said on TBS’ postgame show. “I remember watching the Yankees early in the season and when they were going well, they looked so confident. It was like like watching a bulldog beat up on a chihuahua when they were playing those teams. Now, they look like the chihuahuas to any other team, especially a good team like the Atlanta Braves. I mean, it looks like no match.

“I don’t know if it’s a confidence matter that they have in the clubhouse,” Martinez continued. “Is it a character matter that they have? But man, they shouldn’t look this vulnerable.”

This isn’t the first time Martinez has trolled the Yankees on the TBS broadcast. In the 2022 ALCS, Martinez took the opportunity to call out his rivals for being swept by the Houston Astros.

The Yankees are revered as one of the most successful sports teams in the United States capturing 27 World Series championships and 40 American League pennants, but this season they have struggled to win games and currently sit six and half games back out of the final AL wild card spot.

New York outfielder Aaron Judge weighed in on why the Yankees, losers of four straight, are struggling to win games.

“We’re not showing up. That’s what it comes down to,” Judge told reporters, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “We’re not showing up when we need to, especially down the stretch… We got every opportunity to keep ourselves in the race. We’re not capitalizing when we need to.”

The Red Sox currently sit three and a half games ahead of the Yankees in the wild card race as both clubs aim to make the postseason. New York’s downfall could be a blessing for Boston as the Red Sox travel to the Bronx on Friday for a three-game series with their American League East rivals.