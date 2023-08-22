The Boston Red Sox had another night of inconsistent defense in their 9-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Not only did Boston fielders record two errors in the game, but balls that were hit in the infield found their way to the outfield grass on miscues by first baseman Triston Casas and third baseman Rafael Devers.

“I couldn’t complete the play,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But, we have four games in a row (against the Astros), so we have to come back to win tomorrow.”

Defensively, the Red Sox have struggled all year, but at times showed flashes of brilliance on the field.

“Obviously that’s been it’s been a factor this year,” Dever said. “We just need to keep playing, keep showing up every day, and try to get going to make the playoffs this year.

“We’re obviously not perfect. Hopefully, starting tomorrow, we will be able to find consistency. We’ve been working hard every day.”

Boston has committed 87 errors this season, the most in Major League Baseball. Since 2018, the Red Sox have committed 458 errors and allowed 303 unearned runs.

The defense was not the only struggle the Red Sox faced in the game. The offense was able to get 11 hits off Astros pitching but stranded 11 base runners.

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series with the Astros on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.