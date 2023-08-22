The Boston Red Sox allowed seven unanswered runs to the Houston Astros in a 9-4 loss in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

After Adam Duvall boosted the ballclub to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, defensive miscues and extra opportunities for Houston hurt the Red Sox quickly. Boston made two errors, including a catcher’s interference call on Reese McGuire, in addition to a handful of other missteps in the field.

“It was difficult playing the defense we did early on,” Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We didn’t make pitches and we didn’t make plays. When you give those guys more than 27 outs, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Boston has been a poor defensive team throughout the season and played a major factor in a key loss for a team in the playoff hunt.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of it,” Cora explained. “We didn’t make pitches and we didn’t make plays. It was one of the sloppiest games in the last few weeks.”

As for James Paxton, the starter battled for four innings on four days of rest as the Astros began to hit the lefty hard with the extra chances at the plate.

“The walks put him in a bad spot,” Cora said. “The line looks bad. I think stuff-wise, he was good. I think we gave them too many chances.”

“I just didn’t have it tonight,” Paxton said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It didn’t feel great coming out of my hand, but I tried to give it everything I had and battle for the team.”

Story continues below advertisement

The veteran left-hander allowed seven runs on the evening, including a momentum-shifting three-run homer to Chas McCormick, on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

“I feel like they were hunting my fastball,” Paxton said. “I wasn’t able to throw my breaking ball for strikes consistently tonight. They did damage.”

Boston’s starter did take accountability for his performance despite the lack of support from his defense.

“That stuff happens, that’s baseball,” Paxton responded. “You have to continue on and make pitches. That’s what I was trying to do today.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox lost some momentum after arriving in Houston with energy following a weekend sweep of the New York Yankees. Those ups and downs are normal parts of a season, as Alex Cora alluded to, as Boston looks to even the series on Tuesday with Tanner Houck returning to the mound.

“That’s going to happen,” Cora added. “We played so good over the weekend and so good for awhile now. We’ll take a mulligan and be ready for tomorrow.”

Here are more notes from Monday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

— The Red Sox moved to four games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race.

Story continues below advertisement

— Boston has homered in 10 straight games and has 10 home runs in the last five games, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

— The Red Sox left 11 runners on base throughout the game, going just 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

— Boston and Houston combined for 27 hits in the contest while leaving a total of 24 runners on base.

— The Red Sox fell to .500 on the road at an even 31-31.

Story continues below advertisement

—The Red Sox continue their four-game series with the Astros on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.