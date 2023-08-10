It had been four years since Noah Song last pitched for a Boston Red Sox minor league affiliate.

But even with a substantial amount of time passing, the right-hander picked right back up where he left off.

Song made his debut with High-A Greenville on Wednesday night after the Red Sox reacquired the 26-year-old last week once he was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies, who swiped him in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, and cleared waivers.

Song ended up pitching two innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts for the Drive against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Welcome to Greenville, Noah Song!



He ends his first inning of relief with a K. pic.twitter.com/nVOj0V1QTQ — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 10, 2023

The Red Sox drafted Song out of the Naval Academy in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He was highly impressive right away when he joined the Red Sox organization, notching a 1.06 ERA in seven starts during a short season with the Lowell Spinners.

Song’s military obligations took him away from baseball for the next three seasons before he joined the Phillies organization. Since Song was a Rule 5 pick, Philadelphia needed to rush him to the big leagues this season, but it didn’t work out. He made it as high as Triple-A Leigh Valley, but struggled at that level by surrendering six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Song will have much more time to work his way up the minor league ladder with the Red Sox. And he certainly got off to a good start in his attempt to begin that climb.