Miguel Cabrera’s retirement tour took a stop in Boston this weekend and the Red Sox made sure the future Hall of Famer received the proper send-off.

Cabrera, who went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox on Friday, wasn’t in the lineup for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday for the middle game of the three-game set but the Red Sox still made sure to honor him before the game.

The Red Sox presented Cabrera, who is set to retire at the end of his 21st Major League Baseball season, with a No. 24 placard from the Green Monster along with making a charitable donation to the slugger’s foundation. Boston had Kenley Jansen, Chris Sale and Justin Turner give the souvenir to Cabrera.

It’s clear the respect the organization has for Cabrera and all he has accomplished over his illustrious career, including winning back-to-back American League MVP awards, taking home the Triple Crown in 2012 and hitting over 500 home runs. Sale, who triumphantly returned to the mound in the season opener, also gave Cabrera a “tip of the cap” in recognition of what the 40-year-old has achieved throughout his career.

The Red Sox just may have more gifts for Cabrera on deck as it’s likely he’s back in the lineup Sunday for his final game ever at Fenway Park. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.