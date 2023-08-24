Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo Turning Page With Improved August

Alex Verdugo has been through the highest of highs in 2023 for the Red Sox along with moments of sharp decline.

In the first three months of the season, the Boston outfielder looked like a potential All-Star, hitting .299 as a sparkplug at the top of the order with three walk-off hits.

July saw a steep drop-off as the lefty hit just .151 in 20 games. August initially could have gone in a similar direction after the outfielder was benched in an ugly 5-4 loss as part of a sweep by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since the stretch of regression, Verdugo has responded for the Red Sox with a month that showed more flashes of his spectacular start.

Entering play on Wednesday, Verdugo has a .279 average in August with a pair of home runs with much better swings at the plate. He also has three three-hit games in the month and worked his way back into the leadoff spot as a dependable bat.

Verdugo continued his hot stretch with an RBI double in Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Astros.

Moments such as Tuesday’s ejection still occur, but the month as a whole is a step back in the right direction.

The improvement comes at a pivotal time for the young outfielder, who enters an important offseason prior to his final arbitration year in the 2024 season with a future that is yet to be seen beyond then.

If the Red Sox have any hope of keeping their playoff chances alive into the final weeks of the season, Boston needs this version of Verdugo to produce at the plate.