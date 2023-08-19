The Boston Red Sox continue to push the New York Yankees to the very edge.

Taking back-to-back games in The Bronx, the Red Sox remain in the hunt for an American League wild-card spot while the Yankees continue to sink. New York has been outscored 16-4 since Boston rolled into town on Friday night, dropping the Yankees to now 7.5 games out of the wild-card race and 15.5 games out in the bottom of the AL East — rock bottom.

On Saturday, the Red Sox out-hit the Yankees, 12-2, after New York was no-hit for 5 1/3 innings by Boston’s Kutter Crawford. Nothing notable came after, aside from the Yankees being rammed to their longest losing streak since August of 1995, which lasted eight games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

In the process, the Red Sox improved to 8-1 when facing the Yankees this season.

The Yankees have lost seven straight games, tied for their longest losing streak since dropping eight straight in August 1995.

The Yanks were outscored by 27 runs over the last five games, the most they've been outscored in a five-game span since May 28-June 2, 2005 (-28). pic.twitter.com/YwczvRwbQN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 19, 2023

Much like the series opener, which took place less than 24 hours ago, it was deja vu at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox, as they’ve been all season long, were the superior offensive squad. The Yankees, who are one of the weakest hitting teams in Major League Baseball, were exactly that, plus they weren’t able to lean on their ace Gerrit Cole.

Boston charged Cole with six earned runs, knocking the right-hander out of the game after just four innings on the mound. That placed Cole at 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in 10 innings pitched through two starts against Boston in 2023.

While the ’95 Yankees were still able to sustain that cold skit and clinch playoff berth, this pinstripe crew is counting their days until it’s time to clean out the locker room.