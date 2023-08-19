The Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 8-1, in the middle matchup of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox advanced to 65-58, while the Yankees fell to 60-63.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox got their bats going early in the matchup against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Luis Urías smashed a grand slam to put the Sox on the board in the second inning. This was the middle infielder’s second home run (both grand slams) in a Boston uniform, with his first coming Thursday against the Washington Nationals. Connor Wong helped add to Boston’s lead in the fourth inning, crushing a two-run shot to put the Sox ahead 6-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Rafael Devers also smacked a solo shot off Albert Abreu in the top of the ninth to further enhance Boston’s lead.

Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford had a solid outing. He threw a no-hitter into the sixth inning He threw a no-hitter into the sixth inning until Aaron Judge hit a solo shot. He gave up just one run and struck out five batters. The right-hander finished the day with 82 pitches, throwing 52 for strikes.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Urías finished the day 1-for-3 from the plate, including the grand slam that put the Sox on the board.

Luis Urías. Grand Slam Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bSLSuVR8UE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 19, 2023

— Boston pitcher Crawford had a stellar day from the mound, throwing a one-hitter through six innings.

Story continues below advertisement

— Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes remained hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Urías and Wong hitting a home run at +680. They both cleared those odds with ease as Urías hit the aforementioned grand slam and Wong hit the previously mentioned two-run homer. A $100 wager on either Red Sox to go yard would’ve paid out $780 for a combined $1,560

ON DECK AT NESN

Boston looks to sweep New York at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game along with an hour of pregame coverage live on NESN.