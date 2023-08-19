The Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 8-1, in the middle matchup of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox advanced to 65-58, while the Yankees fell to 60-63.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox got their bats going early in the matchup against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Luis Urías smashed a grand slam to put the Sox on the board in the second inning. This was the middle infielder’s second home run (both grand slams) in a Boston uniform, with his first coming Thursday against the Washington Nationals. Connor Wong helped add to Boston’s lead in the fourth inning, crushing a two-run shot to put the Sox ahead 6-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Rafael Devers also smacked a solo shot off Albert Abreu in the top of the ninth to further enhance Boston’s lead.

Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford had a solid outing. He threw a no-hitter into the sixth inning He threw a no-hitter into the sixth inning until Aaron Judge hit a solo shot. He gave up just one run and struck out five batters. The right-hander finished the day with 82 pitches, throwing 52 for strikes.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Urías finished the day 1-for-3 from the plate, including the grand slam that put the Sox on the board.

— Boston pitcher Crawford had a stellar day from the mound, throwing a one-hitter through six innings.

Story continues below advertisement

— Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes remained hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles.

WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Urías and Wong hitting a home run at +680. They both cleared those odds with ease as Urías hit the aforementioned grand slam and Wong hit the previously mentioned two-run homer. A $100 wager on either Red Sox to go yard would’ve paid out $780 for a combined $1,560

ON DECK AT NESN
Boston looks to sweep New York at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game along with an hour of pregame coverage live on NESN.

Story continues below advertisement

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Loss Prompts Aaron Boone Message To Yankees Fans

About the Author

Juliana Cimino

Digital Content Intern

Emmanuel College undergrad. Keeps an autographed Alyssa Thomas basketball on her desk at home.

More From Juliana

In This Article

Featured image via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images