Tanner Houck will rejoin the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after suffering a facial fracture in June.

The 27-year-old will get the ball against the Houston Astros as Boston tries to split the first two games of a four-game set.

Houck will make his third career regular-season appearance and his first career start against the Astros. Last year, the right-hander had an impact in Houston in back-to-back games.

During the 2022 season, Houck spent time closing for the Red Sox and recorded a pair of saves as the club won its series in Houston after the trade deadline.

In the two games, Houck tossed 2 2/3 total innings and earned saves on consecutive nights. The appearances were Houck’s final of the year before missing the rest of the 2022 campaign with a back injury.

The Boston starter looks for similar success in his upcoming outing Tuesday night.