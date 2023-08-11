The Boston Red Sox are making a habit out of returning injured stars.

Yes, that’s a good thing.

Boston started the week off by returning shortstop Trevor Story to the batting order Tuesday and will finish it off by sending Chris Sale to the mound in a series-opening matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Sale hasn’t pitched for Boston since June 1, hitting the injured list with a stress reaction in his pitching shoulder. The Red Sox were forced to roll with a three-man rotation for the majority of his absence, with Friday having the chance to mark their first five-game stretch of starting pitchers surpassing three innings in over two months.

Rob Refsnyder will re-enter the lineup against left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, getting the start in left field for Jarren Duran. Trevor Story will get the start at shortstop, with Pablo Reyes sliding over to second base and Masataka Yoshida taking over DH duties.

Triston Casas will drop from fourth to eighth in the order, while Alex Verdugo will stay in his now customary spot in the lineup — batting sixth.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-55)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Trevor Story, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Chris Sale, LHP (5-2, 4.58 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (52-63)

Matt Vierling, CF

Andy Ibáñez, 2B

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Jake Rogers, C

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Kerry Carpenter, RF

Javier Báez, SS

Zack Short, 3B

Eric Haase, LF

Tarik Skubal, LHP (2-1, 3.67 ERA)