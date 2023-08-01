Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Falls Flat In Loss To Mariners

The Boston Red Sox dropped their third straight game, losing 6-2 to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

With the loss, the Red Sox drop to 56-50 on the season, while the Mariners improve to 55-51.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Nick Pivetta came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the first inning, but not in relief, he was the game’s starter and he didn’t want to change his routine.

Story continues below advertisement

It worked.

The 30-year-old took the mound and did his part giving up two runs on two mistakes. Pivetta left two pitches over the center of the plate and Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh made him pay both times launching a home run in each at-bat.

Pivetta allowed five hits and three runs to Mariners batters over 7 1/3 innings of work while striking out 10 and walking none. He threw 64.4% of his pitches for strikes (67-of-104 pitches) and retired the side in order in the first, fourth and sixth.

Unfortunately, for Pivetta, Seattle’s offense erupted for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Red Sox couldn’t find their offense, scattering nine hits off Seattle’s pitching and stranding 10 base runners.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jarran Duran continues to impress with his speed. The outfielder got the Red Sox on the board first after taking a walk after an eight-pitch at-bat. The 26-year-old stole second, advanced to third and scored on throwing errors. He would add a second steal in the fifth inning, number 23 on the season for Duran.

— Raleigh launched his fourth home run against the Red Sox this season which is the most by any player against Boston. He finished the night 2-for-4 from the plate with one strikeout. He is batting 7-for-15 against Boston this season.

— Rafael Devers went 3-for-4 from the plate with a strikeout. The third baseman is slashing .266/.333/.519 on the season.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds at +800 that Pivetta would record 10-plus strikeouts. The right-handed pitcher cleared those odds with 10 Ks from the mound. A $100 wager on the pitcher would have netted a $900 payout.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their three-game series with Seattle on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park looking to snap a three-game losing streak. NESN’s full coverage of the game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.