Adam Duvall had a massive week at the plate for the Boston Red Sox and earned proper recognition on Monday.

The Boston slugger took home the American League Player of the Week Award from his performance against the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 34-year-old tallied five home runs and slugged his way to a 1.689 OPS. Standout hits came from his game-winning home run in Houston in Wednesday’s win as well as another go-ahead shot at Fenway Park in Saturday’s victory over the Dodgers.

Prior to the announcement, MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa broke down the major power surge Duvall provided the Red Sox over the last week on MLB Central.

“When he’s right, he moves the needle,” DeRosa said of Duvall’s impact on the Red Sox in 2023.

Duvall’s power pulling to the ball to left field has been off the charts all season long. He currently ranks third in slugging percentage on hits to the pull side in the majors, since 2021 trailing just Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, according to Statcast.

On the season, Duvall is slashing .271/.332/.572 for a .904 OPS with 16 home runs in 68 games for Boston. Seven of the 16 homers came in August alone.

The outfielder continues to provide clutch swings for the Red Sox in a team that needs a few more clutch hits with a final postseason push coming as the final month of the regular season approaches.