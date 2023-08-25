Adam Duvall entered Houston as one of many Red Sox hitters looking to carry the team’s momentum from the previous series sweep over the New York Yankees.

The veteran outfielder proceeded to hit, hit and hit some more over the four-game series against the Astros.

In his first at-bat on Monday, Duvall was the highlight of a correct prediction from NESN analyst Kevin Millar with a three-run home run off of Cristian Javier.

The 34-year-old added another home run in each of the next two games, maybe none bigger than his third long ball of the series.

On Wednesday night, the Red Sox worked their way back from an early deficit to force the game into extra innings. With two runners on in the 10th inning, Duvall fouled a 99 mph sinker from reliever Kendall Graveman off of his right ankle. After taking a few minutes to recover, he blasted the next pitch he saw into the Crawford Boxes in left field at Minute Maid Park for another three-run home run.

Boston won the game and rode the momentum to a series split and keep playoff hopes alive.

A day after the bruising foul ball, Duvall got back into the lineup and tallied two more hits before being lifted to rest with Boston holding a massive lead in a 17-1 win Thursday.

Duvall’s bat getting hot is just what the Red Sox need with a challenging remaining schedule down the stretch. His performance against the Astros showed the value Boston searched for when signing the veteran to a one-year deal before the season.

The 2021 World Series champion posted massive numbers in the series, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long. Duvall went 9-for-16 with three homers and eight RBIs in four games against the Astros.

Adam Duvall in this series:



.563 AVG, 1.924 OPS

9-for-16, 2 BB

6 XBH (3 HR, 3 2B)

8 RBI



He recorded multiple hits, at least 1 XBH, and at least 1 RBI in each game. — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) August 24, 2023

While that level of production may not be totally sustainable, the slugger showed how hot he can get to drive a more than capable Red Sox lineup against capable American League opponents.