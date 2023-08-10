Garrett Whitlock’s long-awaited return to the Boston Red Sox could be just days away.

Taking the mound for a solid rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday and pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings on 46 pitches, Whitlock showed flashes of his usual self. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning to register an encouraging step in the right direction, which didn’t go unnoticed by Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“I was following it,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… He felt better. Used the fastball, the sinker inside to righties. Was able to use his changeup. Let’s see how he bounces back tomorrow and there’s a good chance he’ll be with us over the weekend.”

Whitlock, who last pitched for the Red Sox on July 2 and transitioned into a full-time starter this season, landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation two days later. Yet, the issue grew from an initial 15-day injured list trip to a month-plus-long absence from the club.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after taking the mound for the WooSox, Cora’s takeaway was a snippet of Whitlock’s overall feeling in regard to rejoining the Red Sox before the end of 2023.

“I’m always going to want to go out there and pitch,” Whitlock said Wednesday, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. “So I’m going to let them tell me when I should and when I shouldn’t. In my head, I’ll be ready tomorrow. But I’m going to let the decision-makers who make those decisions do exactly that.”

The right-hander has now made five rehab appearances in Boston’s farm system this season, recording a 1.29 ERA while allowing three runs in a combined 21 innings pitched.