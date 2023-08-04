The Red Sox made just one move before Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom opened up about Boston’s approach Thursday.

The singular move made by Boston was acquiring middle infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers. Many rumors circulated about other moves the Red Sox considered, including reportedly pursuing Justin Verlander, who ended up being dealt from the New York Mets to the Houston Astros.

“There were a lot of different things that could have happened Monday, Tuesday, some closer than others,” Bloom told Steve Perrault and Joey Copponi on the “ITM Podcast.” “That’s not different from most deadlines, but you know it was interesting. Obviously, a lot of those things will never see the light of day, I think.

“But different things that could have happened and just given the position we’re in, a lot of different things that we could consider. Just did our best to stay true to all the things we talked about and all the things we care about.”

Bloom went on to talk about how he sees this year’s team as “very different” from last year’s, still well within reach of a postseason spot.

“It’s been a really interesting year: the position in the standings, the playoff odds, whatever. A lot of that probably looks very similar to last year,” Bloom continued. “How we’ve gotten here, the way we’re doing it, in my mind, is very different.”

Boston remains two games out of the American League wild card, as they continue to make a playoff push in a 10-game homestand set to begin Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.