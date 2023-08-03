The Boston Red Sox had a quiet trade deadline, acquiring Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers in a move that will provide middle infield depth.

That deal caused merely a ripple in the water, but apparently the Red Sox wanted to make a splash Tuesday.

According to renowned baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox pursued three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who the New York Mets ended up trading to the Houston Astros as part of their fire sale.

The Red Sox weren’t the only other team checking in with the Mets on Verlander. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds all showed interest in the 40-year-old, per Rosenthal.

Verlander’s no-trade clause limited his market, though. He ended up waiving it to rejoin the Astros as he spent the previous four-plus seasons with Houston before signing with the Mets in free agency this offseason.

Even if the Red Sox came to terms with the Mets, Rosenthal isn’t sure that Verlander would have lifted his no-trade clause like he did for the Astros.

“Verlander, who is under contract through next season with a conditional player option for 2025, might not have waived his no-trade clause for any club but Houston,” Rosenthal wrote. “But his career numbers at Fenway Park — a 3.46 ERA in 75 1/3 innings, including two postseason appearances — probably would not have been a deterrent.”

The Red Sox are in need for starting pitching as they have been down to three healthy starters in the rotation for a while now. Chris Sale should come back soon to ease the burden put on the staff while the roles of Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck are unclear upon their returns.

Verlander is having a down year by his illustrious standards. The right-hander went 6-5 in 16 starts for the Mets, posting a 3.15 ERA and a 1.145 WHIP while striking out 81 batters in 94 1/3 innings.

He certainly could have aided the Red Sox as they look to make a playoff push. Verlander might now stand in the way of that as the Astros face the Red Sox seven times in the month of August.