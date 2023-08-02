Rob Gronkowski Shares Thoughts On Upcoming Patriots Season

Even years after winning championships together, former New England Patriots players continue to cross paths.

Rob Gronkowski recently appeared on “The Dan and Ninko Show,” a podcast co-hosted by former New England edge rusher Rob Ninkovich.

While catching up on their time together in New England, Ninkovich asked Gronkowski about the current Patriots squad entering the 2023 season.

“They got a good defense,” Gronkowski said. “Solid defense. I don’t think they need to improve in that category.”

With offensive improvements needed after a down year in 2022, one player stood out to the four-time Super Bowl champion with praise for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Gronkowski recalled his one season with Brown in 2018 when the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII over the Rams.

“When Trent Brown is motivated, get out of his way,” Gronkowski said. “I used to block with him. It was incredible. I used to look tiny next to him.”

Ninkovich also asked his former teammate for a prediction on the New England season in a division where Gronkowski believes the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are primed for success.

“I think they’re going to be about 9-8,” Gronkowski said about the Patriots. “Right around .500.”

New England begins the 2023 season on Sept. 10 with a home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. At halftime of the home opener, the Patriots will honor Tom Brady with a ceremony to commemorate his time with the organization.

Gronkowski noted that whether or not he will be at Gillette Stadium for the game and Brady’s ceremony will be dependent on his commitments as an analyst for Fox Sports for that day.