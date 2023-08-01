FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ largest offensive lineman reported to training camp a bit slimmer.

Head coach Bill Belichick praised offensive tackle Trent Brown’s conditioning ahead of Monday’s camp practice.

“Trent’s in good shape,” Belichick said. “He’s lighter than he’s been, and he’s been working at left tackle.”

The Patriots list Brown at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds — 20 pounds heavier than any other player on the roster — and weight has been a concern for the 30-year-old throughout his career. So, Belichick’s progress report was a positive sign.

Story continues below advertisement

It was puzzling, though, that Brown hardly participated in the practice that ensued. He split from his fellow offensive linemen after warmups and spent most of the day doing conditioning work on a side field alongside edge rusher Matthew Judon and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

It’s unclear whether Brown, who was a full participant in the first four camp practices, was dealing with an injury. He eventually returned to the main field and watched the final few rounds of 11-on-11 drills from the sideline.

“Trent’s in good shape. He’s lighter than he’s been.” Bill Belichick on Trent Brown

In his absence, the Patriots deployed Riley Reiff at left tackle with the top offense. Conor McDermott was the first choice at right tackle for the third consecutive practice. Free agent pickup Calvin Anderson is on the non-football illness list and has yet to practice this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Tackle depth is one of the Patriots’ biggest roster concerns one week into training camp. Reiff was not a Week 1 starter with Chicago last season, and McDermott and Anderson have not been at any point in their respective careers.

Brown’s limitations Monday resurfaced questions about his contract status, as he’s one of several key Patriots entering the final year of their deals.

Asked on Day 1 of camp whether he’d like to stay in New England long-term, Brown said he would “cross that bridge when we get there.”

“I don’t know what’s going on, what conversations are taking place,” he said last Wednesday. “… I’m just doing what’s asked of me and what’s necessary for me to be even deserving of (a contract).”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown played in every game last season and started all but one, but his performance dropped off after a strong 2021 campaign. His 13 penalties were tied for third-most in the NFL.