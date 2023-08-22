An overnight explosion Monday destroyed a home in North Carolina owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, according to several reports.

Director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management Kent Greene said Farley’s 61-year-old father, Robert, was found dead among the debris on Tueday morning, according to ESPN News Services.

While the cause of the explosion is under investigation, the blast appears to be a result of gas accumulating over a long period of time and likely found its way to an ignition source, according to Greene. The local authorities have ruled the explosion accidental stating it originated in a bedroom. No other homes in the area were damaged in the blast.

Friend of the family, Christian Rogers was found exiting the home sometime after the explosion and transported to a nearby hospital.

“There could not be anyone in it left alive — that was my first thought,” Greene said. “And when I found out someone did walk out of it, I was amazed. This was a 6,300-square-foot home, and there’s nothing left but maybe a part of the garage.”

According to the team’s website, Robert Farley attended several team practices in the past and was a staple at Nissan Stadiun, home field of the Titans.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the team following practice on Tuesday.

“What’s most important is that we do everything we can to support him emotionally,” Vrabel said. “It’s shocking. We’ve got to focus on Caleb and his family, and how we can support him.”

Several reports state Farley was one of the last players to leave the locker room following Monday’s Titans practice.

“I’m just praying for Caleb,” running back Derrick Henry said. “We were probably the last ones in the locker room last night, just hanging around. I just found out the news, and we’ll keep him in our prayers and we all send our condolences to him and his family. It’s a tragic situation. I don’t want to speak too much on it, because I don’t know the details. I just couldn’t describe the way he’s probably feeling right now.”

Several teammates, including linebacker Harold Landry said they planned to reach out to Farley during this difficult time.

“I’ll reach out to him. I couldn’t imagine that happening,” Landry said. “I feel for him obviously and he’ll be in my prayers. You just feel for him.”

The Patriots and Titans are scheduled to face each other Friday night with New England scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Thursday ahead of the preseason finale.