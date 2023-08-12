Tom Brady Hangs Out With Birmingham City Fans At Pub

Tom Brady was announced as minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City FC, and the New England Patriots icon didn’t miss his chance to catch his team’s home opener.

Birmingham City played Leeds United, which is owned by the San Francisco 49ers through 49ers enterprises, at St Andrew’s Stadium on Saturday for its first home match of the Championship season.

Before he arrived at St. Andrew’s Stadium, Brady met fans at a local pub, where they broke out in a Blues’ chant. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also met the club’s mascots and signed autographs, too.

Brady caught a tight matchup as Birmingham City and Leeds played a 0-0 draw until second-half stoppage time. The Blues earned a penalty, and substitute forward Lukas Jutkiewicz buried it from the spot in what was the game-winning goal.

Birmingham City earned the win and were at four points after two games into the Championship season. The side has not finished in the top half of the table since the 2015-16 season, but new owner Tom Wagner hopes to lead Birmingham City to success.

The club also earned a 2-0 win against Cheltenham Town at Completely-Suzuki Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, so it’s possible Brady’s club meets J.J. Watt’s Burnley, which he and his wife are minority owners of.