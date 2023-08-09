Triston Casas is on a major tear in the second half of the season for the Boston Red Sox.

The 23-year-old flexed his power yet again against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With the Red Sox trailing, 1-0, in the bottom of the second, Casas unleashed on a pitch down in the zone from Jordan Lyles and deposited it into the right field bleachers to even the score at one. The homer is No. 18 on the year for the Boston first baseman.

Check out Casas’ 431-foot blast:

The rookie truly got hot in July to win American League Rookie of the Month by hitting .349 with an OPS over 1.000. His power continues into August with his ninth home run since the All-Star break.